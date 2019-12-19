In Delhi, BJP draws up a blueprint to counter CAA narrative ahead of polls

delhi

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 16:16 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit is concerned about the escalating protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in the national capital and the “false narrative” of the Opposition about the legislation that it fears may dent its prospects in the assembly polls due early next year, party leaders said. It plans to launch an awareness campaign about the legislation, they added.

Delhi BJP leaders accepted that their initial plans were to disseminate information about the Centre’s achievements but these protests have “temporarily” deflected the narrative.

A BJP leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said now the party’s first priority is to “disseminate correct information” about the CAA. These protests are being organised with the support of the Opposition parties, the leader added. The leader blamed the parties for creating the “false narrative” that the law is against especially the Muslims, which may impact the party’s performance in the polls.

Protests against the law have rocked the national capital since last week. Dozens of people were detained on Thursday as they began gathering for a fresh round of protests against the law near the Red Fort. They defied a ban on public gatherings in parts of Delhi that the authorities have imposed on them citing law and order issues following protests earlier in the week. Protests are no longer confined to university campuses like Jamia Millia Islamia, where scores were injured when police stormed its campus and fired tear gas and used batons to break up a students’ protest on Sunday. A large number of residents, especially of the Muslim-majority areas, have since taken to the streets.

BJP’s Delhi unit chief, Manoj Tiwari, blamed the Opposition parties for “misguiding” the public and trying to “vitiate” the atmosphere on the pretext of the CAA.

“We are very concerned about the law and order situation in Delhi. The Opposition parties are behind all these violent protests. They are misleading the public over the CAA. We want to clear the air over the confusion prevailing over the CAA,” Tiwari said.

He added he has invited Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for a discussion over the CAA on Friday in central park to “do away with all the confusions over the issue”.

He added that special awareness programmes will be held for the public about the CAA.

Delhi’s BJP election in-charge for the media, Vijendra Sachdeva, said to create awareness among the public, a mass level campaign will be kicked off from Thursday and it will continue till Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Delhi focussed on the Centre’s announcement to provide ownership rights to the residents of the unauthorised colonies.

“We will be organising corner meetings at around 300 places in the city covering each ward. In these meetings, people will be told about the CAA, its benefits and especially about the fact that it will not harm the Indian Muslims in any way. This will help people to understand the CAA so chances of getting mislead would become bleak. It is unlikely that it will be an election issue...”

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel said that their volunteers would meet people on the ground and communicate to them that the Opposition parties are “misleading” them.

“Our volunteers will go door-to-door and tell the people that the CCA will have no negative impact on the Indian Muslims. For us, it will not be an election issue but the opposition parties want to dent our image by organising such violent protests. That is why we will have to create awareness among masses about the Act,” said Goel.

(With inputs from Risha Chitlangia)