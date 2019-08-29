e-paper
In Delhi, man stabbed 8 times, shot twice due to personal feud

His relatives shifted him to Batra Hospital but could not save him.

delhi Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A man was stabbed 8 times and then shot twice from a close range by this brother and few other people following an altercation.
A 24-year-old man was hacked to death by three-four men in the Tigri area of South Delhi on Wednesday night, following a tiff.

According to the police, Rohit, the deceased, was stabbed eight times and shot at twice from close range by Akash, his brother Annu, Kapil and few others.

According to Parminder Singh, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South district, a police control room (PCR) call about the incident was received at 11.10 p.m. By the time, a police team reached the spot, Rohit had been shifted to Batra Hospital by his relatives. He succumbed to injuries there, said Singh.

A case under section 302/34 of Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Tigri police station.

“During the investigation, it was found that Rohit had an altercation with Akash during the day. In the night, Akash, his brother Annu, Kapil and few others intercepted Rohit and stabbed and fired at him multiple times,” said Singh.

The police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to know the crime sequence and whereabouts of the accused.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 21:02 IST

