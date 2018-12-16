‘In last 2 yrs, Delhi air quality improved by 10%, could be better next year’

The air quality of Delhi has improved by 10-15% over the past couple of years and this could improve further by next year, P Gargava, member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), said on Saturday.

“Authorities have targeted three main sources of air pollution in Delhi and NCR. There has been an at least 10% to 15% improvement in air quality over the past couple of years and we are likely to see a further improvement by next year,” Gargava said.

He said while the early pollution warning system has been installed in Delhi and would help alert authorities of dust particles being blown in from west Asia, the Union government has also allocated funds to tackle pollution from stubble burning in northwest India.

A series of measures have also being undertaken to tackle the local sources of pollution within Delhi and the NCR.

He was addressing an international conference on challenge of climate change and air pollution and its impact on health and economy, organised by the Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health, Maulana Azad Medical College.

On Saturday, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI), as recorded by the CPCB, stood at 261, in the poor category. On Friday, the AQI was 249.

Government agencies have forecast that the air quality could slip into the very poor category as weather conditions are adverse for the dispersal of pollutants. Low wind speed, high relative humidity and a dip in night temperature would push up pollution levels, officials said.

