Injured, bleeding man enters Rajendra Place metro station, asks for help

An injured and bleeding man entered the Rajendra Place Metro station and collapsed soon after seeking help on Sunday night.

A senior central industrial security force (CISF) officer said, “The injured man entered the station while he was bleeding. He sought help from the security personnel deployed at the station and then collapsed. One of our staffers called an ambulance and rushed him to a nearby hospital and the police were informed ,” said the officer.

DCP (Railways and Metro), Dinesh Kumar Gupta, said, “We are collecting details about the incident and the sequence of events leading to the incident.”

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 09:44 IST