Installation charges of GPS in autos reduced by half for next 2 weeks

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:46 IST

Days after the Delhi government waived off the installation charges of GPS in auto-rickshaws starting September 1, the transport department has decided to slash the existing cost by half for the remaining two weeks until that time.

“Auto-rickshaw drivers, who have got slots this month to get GPS devices installed, will have to pay half the current cost. Instead of paying ₹100 per month, they will only have to pay ₹50,” a government official said.

According to officials, the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal System (DIMTS) Limited, which installs these tracking devices in auto-rickshaws, has conveyed to the government that it will charge ₹600 per auto annually instead of ₹1,200 per annum, which has been the rate for the past several years.

“This means, that till August 31, auto drivers will have to pay merely ₹50 instead of ₹100. From next month, this is going to be completely free for all auto-rickshaws in Delhi,” the official said.

Delhi, currently, has about 95,000 registered auto-rickshaws, all of which ply on CNG. On Tuesday, the Delhi cabinet led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had decided to waive off the fitness test charge of ₹600 and slash various other charges and penalties.

The move comes months ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in Delhi early next year. In June, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had hiked auto fares by over 18.75%.

The cabinet, on Tuesday, had also approved a proposal of the transport department that reduces the registration or re-registration charges of autos from the prevailing ₹1,000 to ₹300.

