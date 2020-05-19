e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Jail authorities refute prisoner’s phone smuggling allegations in viral clip

Jail authorities refute prisoner’s phone smuggling allegations in viral clip

delhi Updated: May 19, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A video clip of a prisoner in Tihar jail accusing officials of smuggling cellphones has been widely circulated on social media platforms. The jail administration Tuesday refuted the allegations and said that the prisoner was being questioned after his link to a recent case of phone smuggling within the prison came to light earlier this month.

Though Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, jail officers identified the man in the video as that of their prisoner, currently lodged in Jail Number 1.

In the four-minute-long video, the prisoner is seen with three cellphones. He accuses jail officials of being involved in smuggling phones within the prison. He requests people to share the video widely so that he is not punished or killed inside the prison.

It is unclear who first uploaded the video to social media. Jail officials suspect the prisoner must have sent the video through WhatsApp to his friends so it could be circulated widely on social media.

Refuting the allegations of phone smuggling, the prison’s director-general Sandeep Goel said, “He recorded this video to pressurise jail staff and to serve his vested interests. We will take action against him for this (using cellphones inside the prison).”

Using a cellphone is prohibited inside a prison. All prisoners have the option of using the prison’s landline phone to talk to their relatives or friends.

The officer said that the prisoner, as he claims in the video, is indeed an inmate of Jail 1. “He is a habitual criminal with cases of robbery and other offences against him. He has been in and out of jail several times. Some time ago, an alert member of the jail staff had foiled an attempt of some persons to smuggle phones into jail by throwing them over the wall. The CCTV camera footage had revealed that this prisoner was involved. We are taking action as per the jail manual against him.”

Jail officers also said that the allegations against them were baseless and that during a search, they found one phone in his possession. “We are trying to recover the other phones too,” Goel said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In