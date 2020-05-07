Jamia Millia Islamia to hold exams for final-year students offline in July

delhi

The administration of Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday announced it would conduct the examination for final-year students in the pen-paper mode in July. The announcement follows the University Grants Commission’s recommendations for continuing academic processes during Covid-19 pandemic.

Decisions were taken over examinations, admissions and entrance tests during the university administration’s first online meet of the academic council, chaired by vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Wednesday

“Examination for only final semester or final-year students will be held offline between July 1 and 31. We have asked the students to submit online examination forms as early as possible,” said media coordinator Ahmad Azeem. The university has around 18,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students, of whom around 7,700 are in the final year or semester.

Azeem said others will undergo an online internal assessment, in view of mandatory social distancing. “We will finalise the final protocols in the coming days as per the government guidelines,” he said.

The varsity also decided to hold the online classes till May 31, instead of wrapping up by April 30 as scheduled earlier, to mitigate academic loss. Date of submission of assignments, which will be used for evaluation of students who are not in their final year, has been extended up to June 5. Teachers have been asked to evaluate these assignments and upload marks on the university website by June 15.

During the four-hour-long meeting on Wednesday, the administration also decided on reducing the summer vacation to 15 days. “Summer vacations will take place from June 15 to June 30,” Azeem said, adding that classes for regular students would begin on August 1.

The deadline for online registration for admissions has been extended till May 31. The entrance tests for these courses will be carried out in August. Earlier, vice-chancellor Akhtar had told HT that the university may set up fewer examination centres across the country or none at all, keeping the Covid-19 limitations in mind.