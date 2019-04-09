JNU sedition case: Government has time till July 23

A Delhi court Monday gave the city government time until July 23 to decide on approving or denying sanction to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police.

This comes days after the Delhi government informed the court that it needs time to assess whether the speeches made by former JNU students, including former students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others, amount to sedition or not.

The government had also said the police had filed the charge sheet in a “secret and hasty manner” without obtaining the approval of the competent authority. Under the Code of Criminal Procedure, probe agencies have to take the approval of the state government while filing a charge sheet in sedition cases.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 04:50 IST