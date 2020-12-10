Kala Kunj: Delhi Archives set to get a new cultural centre

delhi

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:12 IST

The Delhi government is going to construct a cultural centre, named Kala Kunj, to create a dedicated infrastructure for better conservation of the city’s archives, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

To start the construction of the building, Sisodia, who is also the city’s art and culture minister, on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Kala Kunj - Delhi Archives Annexe & Cultural Hub at the department of Delhi archives.

“Kala Kunj, the proposed building, will have a state-of-the-art auditorium with a capacity of 500 and excellent audio-visual facilities. It will also host art exhibitions, archives, libraries, a café, and offer a mix of cultural activities. It will be an important and dedicated centre for cultural and intellectual activities for the people of Delhi,” he said.

Senior government officials said this building will be in addition to the existing office building of the Delhi archives department in Qutub Institutional Area. The Kala Kunj building is expected to be ready in 24 months and cost Rs 50 crore.

The Delhi archives department was established in 1972, but it has been functioning in its current office since 1986. An additional annexation was under consideration since 2013 due to the continued expansion of records. It was finally on Thursday that the foundation stone was laid after the Delhi government gave its administrative approval this year, a senior government official said.

“One of the main objectives of the construction of this annexe is to also provide South Delhi a cultural centre where people can come and connect with art, culture, heritage and history. The new building will ensure a dedicated space in conserving this country’s rich archival heritage, and history so the future generations can stay connected to their culture. The annexation of Delhi Archives will be very useful in the direction of cherishing and continuously advancing the cultural heritage of the country,” Sisodia said.

The minister also inaugurated a short-term skill development training centre on record management, and preservation of records which will open up new employment opportunities for the youth. This training centre will be operated by the department in collaboration with Primero Skills And Training.

“In some government offices bundles of old documents are poorly kept, and preserved, while in some offices they are preserved well. And that’s possible due to some creative officers, and their professional training. So, special training will be imparted to 60 young professionals every three months at Delhi Archives so these records are available to future generations in a professional manner,” Sisodia said.