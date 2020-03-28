Kejriwal appeals to workers to stay back; assures shelter, meals

delhi

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:43 IST

As thousands of migrant workers gathered at the bus terminals and borders of the capital to head back to their villages and towns, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people to “stay back”, assuring them of shelter and regular meals. He said that such an exodus, amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could potentially increase the risk of spread of Covid-19.

“The lockdown imposed by the PM was necessary to stop the spread of coronavirus. We must understand that if we violate the lockdown, we may end up risking our lives, like many other countries across the world where the virus has killed thousands. I can understand that people are anxious and why they insist on heading home. They fear that it (lockdown) may last longer. But it is my appeal to them to stay back for their own safety. Such an exodus increases the risk of spread,” said Kejriwal.

He said, “As a government, we have put all our efforts on providing food and shelter. Now, we have added more shelters at the city borders. The MLAs have been urging people in their constituencies to stay back. I have come across reports of a shortage of food and issues regarding deliveries, but such problems will be resolved within a day. Trust me.”

Citing the examples of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles of Wales — both of whom have tested positive for Covid-19 — Kejriwal said, “It shows how rapidly the virus is spreading even in the most developed nations. It is scary to imagine. I have learnt that another developed country (refusing to name it) is failing to save the elderly to treat the younger populace. We need to learn from others and adhere to the lockdown.”

In his press address, delivered through a video conference, the chief minister emphasised on social distancing and urged people to self-quarantine. He thanked institutes such as the ISKCON, Akshay Patra Foundation, Nirankari Satsang and the gurudwaras for teaming up in the relief efforts.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Modi on Tuesday has left millions of daily wage labourers without work, with around 1.5 million in Delhi. In the absence of trains and buses, they are unable to head home and are apprehensive of living in the city, due to lack of an income. In the last three days, migrant workers could be seen travelling hundreds of kilometres on foot.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has arranged for 100 buses to ferry people to the bus terminals and city borders, from where they can board buses to their home states. So far, Uttar Pradesh has arranged 1,000 buses and Uttarakhand is mulling over a similar plan. Sisodia, however, urged the people to stay back and adhere to the lockdown.

The government has opened its night shelters, 234 in all, to the people, converted several community halls and schools into new shelters and has been distributing meal packets twice a day across several points in all of Delhi’s 272 municipal wards.

The government insists that India is yet to slip into the community transmission phase.