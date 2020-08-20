Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:27 IST

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday announced the results of second sero survey, that captures the spread of Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes the coronavirus disease.

The survey showed that over 29 per cent people were exposed to Covid-19, but Jain said that the encouraging news is that all the people have recovered and are healthy.

The first sero survey was held in July.

Here are the key takeaways from the second edition of sero survey as against the first:

• Antibodies against Covid-19 infection found in 29 per cent of sampled people in latest sero survey. This is a seven percentage point increase from the last survey.

• The first survey was conducted between June 27 and July 10. Of those surveyed in that instance, 22.6 per cent had antibodies against the infection.

• Increase of 6 per cent to 50 per cent found in sero prevalence of antibodies among people in various districts compared to earlier survey.

• Total of 15,000 people sampled in fresh sero survey to detect antibodies against Covid-19. The number was 21,387 last time.

• Sero prevalence of antibodies against Covid-19 found in males was 28.3 per cent, in females 32.2 per cent in latest survey.

• Prevalence of antibodies found in sero survey in various Delhi districts: 29 per cent in North East, 27 per cent in South, 33 per cent in South East and 24 per cent in New Delhi.

• Prevalence of antibodies among those aged less than 18 years is 34.7 per cent, between 18-50 years is 28.5 per cent and above 50 is 31.2 per cent.

• The latest round of survey was conducted between August 1 and 7.