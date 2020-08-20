e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first

Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first

Total of 15,000 people sampled in fresh sero survey to detect antibodies against Covid-19. The number was 21,387 last time.

delhi Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a man for coronavirus testing, at Sarojini Nagar in New Delhi on August 18.
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday announced the results of second sero survey, that captures the spread of Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes the coronavirus disease.

The survey showed that over 29 per cent people were exposed to Covid-19, but Jain said that the encouraging news is that all the people have recovered and are healthy.

The first sero survey was held in July.

Here are the key takeaways from the second edition of sero survey as against the first:

• Antibodies against Covid-19 infection found in 29 per cent of sampled people in latest sero survey. This is a seven percentage point increase from the last survey.

• The first survey was conducted between June 27 and July 10. Of those surveyed in that instance, 22.6 per cent had antibodies against the infection.

• Increase of 6 per cent to 50 per cent found in sero prevalence of antibodies among people in various districts compared to earlier survey.

• Sero prevalence of antibodies against Covid-19 found in males was 28.3 per cent, in females 32.2 per cent in latest survey.

• Prevalence of antibodies found in sero survey in various Delhi districts: 29 per cent in North East, 27 per cent in South, 33 per cent in South East and 24 per cent in New Delhi.

• Prevalence of antibodies among those aged less than 18 years is 34.7 per cent, between 18-50 years is 28.5 per cent and above 50 is 31.2 per cent.

• The latest round of survey was conducted between August 1 and 7.

Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
SC refuses Bhushan's plea to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
29% of Delhi has antibodies for Covid-19: Second sero-survey
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first
'There is a Lakshman Rekha': SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
'Wipe off tears sister': Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
