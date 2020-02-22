Lady Shri Ram College’s Green car campaign to combat pollution

delhi

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:13 IST

In an attempt to curb air pollution in Delhi, the social entrepreneurship society of Lady Shri Ram college, Enactus, in collaboration with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), have taken the initiative to install plants on the roof of cars.

Enactus is a global non profit organization that conducts community outreach programs to help people transform their lives through entrepreneurial skills.

The ‘Green car’ campaign, which took off in November last year, has currently been experimented upon a car belonging to an EDMC official.

“The idea is inspired from the Green taxi campaign in Kolkata, which was quite impactful in showing the world that it does not take a lot of space in order to make a change,” said Nayamat Sood (19), project director at Enactus. “While we are yet to conduct a scientific study of the impact the initiative would have on air pollution, our efforts are focused on installing air purifying plants such as the Niligiri grass, snake plant, money plant,” she added.

Speaking about the benefits of the ‘Green car’ initiative, Pradeep Khandelwal, chief engineer of EDMC said that “as a concept it is very good, even though we are yet to study its impact. It is based on the formula that a significant amount of pollution created by cars can be cleared through green spaces. Further, it will also work as a thermostat.”

Khandelwal said that once the impact analysis of the project is completed, and if the results are positive, they will first introduce it on vehicles owned by government officials and concentrate efforts in creating public awareness.

Ends