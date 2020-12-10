e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Leader of ‘Thak-Thak’ gang, wanted in 27 cases of theft arrested

Leader of ‘Thak-Thak’ gang, wanted in 27 cases of theft arrested

delhi Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Police on Thursday said they had arrested the kingpin of a “Thak-Thak” gang( he moniker by which attention diversion robbers are known in Delhi), who was wanted in 27 cases of theft and carried a reward of ₹20,000 on his arrest. The arrested person was identified as Danish alias Munna, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Shibesh Singh said Danish was arrested following an investigation into a theft case registered in March at the Kotwali police station on the complaint of one Chetan Sharma.

Sharma had told the police that he was travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Chandni Chowk area and when the auto stopped, a man came near the vehicle and began arguing with the driver saying the auto had run over his foot. As Sharma’s attention was diverted by the argument, another man came from the other side of the auto, lifted his bag containing his cellphone, cash and other items, and fled, said the additional CP.

“Sharma chased the man and caught him with the bag. He was identified as Wasim. The other man fled. Wasim was handed over to the police and he disclosed that his associate was Danish, who was the kingpin of a Thak-Thak gang and had committed many such thefts in Old Delhi,” Singh said.

A crime branch team was formed to nab Danish. The team members collected details about his possible hideouts in Delhi and Meerut and searched them. He was finally caught from Jama Masjid area earlier this week, the police said.

“Danish admitted to his involvement in 27 such crimes. The list of stolen phones and the IMEI numbers of more than 100 cellphones were found in Danish’s mobile phone. He carried a reward of ₹20,000 on his arrest,” added Singh.

top news
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
Farmer protest: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee decodes situation #HTLS2020
Farmer protest: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee decodes situation #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In