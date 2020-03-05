e-paper
Light rains, strong winds improve Delhi's air quality, bring mercury down

Light rains, strong winds improve Delhi’s air quality, bring mercury down

Delhi recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, around two notches less than that on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Mar 05, 2020
New Delhi
The weather department said moderate rains are expected on Friday, along with hailstorm or squall with winds gusting up to 40-50 kmph.
The weather department said moderate rains are expected on Friday, along with hailstorm or squall with winds gusting up to 40-50 kmph.
         

The mercury in the national capital dropped slightly on Thursday due to overcast skies and light rains in parts of the city.

Delhi recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, around two notches less than that on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Favourable wind speed up to 25 kilometers per hour helped improve the overall air quality which stood at 79 at 4 pm, which falls in the satisfactory category. This is almost after three months that the air quality has improved to such levels.

The weather department said moderate rains are expected on Friday, along with hailstorm or squall with winds gusting up to 40-50 kmph.

