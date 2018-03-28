All major markets in Delhi shut today as traders begin protest against sealing drive, traffic snarls expected

All major markets in New Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday to protest the ongoing sealing of commercial establishments on the directions of Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

Members of the associations of traders from across the city will congregate at Ramlila Ground in central Delhi to hold a protest rally on Wednesday, starting 11 am.

This may lead to traffic snarls in the area during morning rush hour, traffic police said.

Joint commissioner of Delhi police (traffic) Garima Bhatnagar said, “We are expecting jam in morning hours here due to the rally at Ramlila Ground. We have made arrangements to manage the traffic and depending on the turnout more staff will be engaged,” she said.

“But no traffic advisory has been issued because we are not expecting more than 7,000 people,”she said.

Traders from Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Defence Colony, Greater Kailash,Green Park, Khan Market, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Paharganj, Rajouri Garden, Rohini, Ashok Vihar, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Model Town, Gandhi Nagar, Preet Vihar and Amar Colony have agreed to keep their shops shut, representatives of market associations said.

Markets that were not affected by the sealing drive have also confirmed their participation.

These include Sarojini Nagar and Chandni Chowk.

The shopkeepers, their employees and their families will join the traders at the rally in Ramlila Ground.

“Inclusion of family members in the rally will indicate how sealing of one shop affects the livelihood of about 20 families. In all, about 40 lakh people in Delhi are being affected by the sealing” said Paveen Khandelwal secretary-general, Confederatiuon of All India Traders.