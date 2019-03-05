Low visibility forces flight diversion from Delhi for second successive day

Five flights were diverted from the Delhi airport Tuesday morning because of low visibility, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.

DIAL said low visibility procedure or LVP implemented at 0631 hours. It said pilot non compliance for CAT III B for landing in low visibility was the primary reason for ordering the diversions.

On Monday, low visibility had forced the diversion of ten flights including nine domestic and an international flight.

DIAL had said pilots of the domestic flights that were diverted were not trained to handle the onboard CAT III B. Fog normally disrupts flight operations in January but it is rare in March.

Over the past week, the largest diversion took place on February 26 when DIAL diverted at least 20 incoming flights while more than 100 departing flights were delayed after squall and rain hit the capital in the evening.

