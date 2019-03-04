Today in New Delhi, India
Low visibility forces Delhi airport to divert 10 flights

Delhi international airport authority said pilots of the domestic flights that were diverted were not trained to handle the onboard CAT III B for landing in low visibility

Mar 04, 2019 10:30 IST
Nine domestic and one international flight were diverted from the Delhi airport because of low visibility.(HT PHOTO)

Ten flights were diverted from the Delhi airport Monday morning because of low visibility. Nine of them were domestic flights and one was an international flight, the Delhi international airport authority (DIAL) said.

The diversions took place between 7:45 am and 9:10 am after an unexpected fog cover cut down visibility.

DIAL said pilots of the domestic flights that were diverted were not trained to handle the onboard CAT III B for landing in low visibility. It did not say why the lone international flight was diverted.

Fog normally disrupts flight operations at the Delhi airport in January but it is rare in March.

