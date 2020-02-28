e-paper
Lt Guv Anil Baijal visits violence-hit north east Delhi, takes stock of situation

Lt Guv Anil Baijal visits violence-hit north east Delhi, takes stock of situation

New Delhi Lieutenant Anil Baijal visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri, an official said. He was accompanied by senior police officers.

delhi Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:48 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
New Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. This is Baijal’s first visit to violence affected areas in north east Delhi.(PTI)
         

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals.

Baijal visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri, an official said. He was accompanied by senior police officers.

This is the first visit of the Lt governor to the riot-hit areas after violence broke out on Monday.

At least 42 have been killed and over 200 injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi. The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had visited the violence-hit areas.

