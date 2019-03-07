Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Delhi University’s North Campus

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly supplied drugs to his contacts in Delhi University’s North Campus area. Investigators claimed to have recovered malana cream hashish worth Rs 2 crore.

Police have identified the suspect as one Munish Gautam, a resident of Wazirabad in Delhi. Police said Gautam graduated from Delhi University’s School of Open Learning at least a decade ago and then came in contact with drug dealers in Pushkar and Jaipur in Rajasthan. He used to get his supplies from them and further sell the drugs in Delhi to earn a profit, police said.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan said they received inputs about Gautam’s movements in Delhi and accordingly laid a trap near the International Guest House of Delhi University on Tuesday.

“As soon as he was spotted, our team cornered and arrested him. After a search, we recovered 2 kilos of hashish from him that had been concealed in a polythene. The recovered hashish is valued at Rs 2 crore,” the officer said. Ranjan said that the suspect had told them during interrogation that he also used to go to Bhuntar in Himachal Pradesh to buy high quality fresh hashish.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 03:15 IST