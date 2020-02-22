Man arrested for shooting dead nurse in Mundka, two others on run

delhi

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:36 IST

Delhi Police have arrested one of the three men who had shot dead a woman in outer Delhi’s Mundka on February 14. Police said the woman, who worked as a nurse at a hospital, had been shot five times, at the behest of her son-in-law, who was among the shooters. According to the police, relations between the woman and her son-in-law had turned sour because he believed his wife had terminated her pregnancy on her mother’s advice, and against his wishes.

The man who was arrested has been identified as Ujjwal, who goes by his first name,and is involved in at least three criminal cases. Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) PS Kushwah said the slain woman, 50-year-old Promila, worked at a private hospital in Pashchim Vihar and lived in outer Delhi’s Bakkarwala village.

On February 14, when she was returning home in an e-rickshaw. Ujjwal intercepted vehicle near Mundka and boarded it.

“After sometime, Ujjwal got a call after which he boarded the same e-rickshaw and asked the driver to continue. After about 20 minutes, when the e-rickshaw reached an isolated area, two other men arrived there in a car. They were later identified as Ajit and Promila’s son-in-law Pankaj. They blocked the e-rickshaw’s way and all three opened fire at Promila. She was shot five times,” Kushwah said.

The driver of the e-rickshaw fled the spot.

Kushwah said the three then fled the spot and reached Ladrawan village in Haryana, where they burnt the car used in the crime. “We found that Promila had been in a feud with her son-in-law, who has a criminal background. Pankaj is involved in at least five or six cases of murder and extortion, and is associated with criminal gangs. We were also told that Pankaj had a grudge against Promila as he believed that his wife terminated her pregnancy twice. His wife had also left his house and was staying at Promila’s place,” the officer said.

Kushwah said they also got information that Pankaj’s two aides Ujjwal and Ajit were also involved in Promila’s killing. “Following surveillance, we got information on Wednesday about Ujjwal. Following a raid, he was arrested from Ladpur in Haryana. We recovered a pistol he used to shoot Promila. On questioning, he said that on February 14, he had followed Promila in a Metro, after which she boarded the e-rickshaw, while Ajit and Pankaj reached the spot in the car,” Kushwah said.

Police said they have recovered the burnt car, and claimed efforts to arrest the other two are underway.