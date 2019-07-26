Man charred to death inside SUV in Delhi’s Pitampura

A man was charred to death after a car he was driving caught fire in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura area late on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10.30pm near Madhuban Chowk. Officials of the fire department said they received a call at 10.40pm reporting that a sports utility vehicle Mahindra XUV500 was on fire and that a man was trapped inside.

Chief fire officer Atul Garg said his department sent two fire tenders to contain the blaze and rescue the man trapped inside. However, by the time firefighters arrived the car was completely burnt.

“The charred body of the man was recovered from the car. Police from Mahindra Park police station were present at the spot. They were handed over the body which was taken for a post mortem examination,” Garg said, adding that they are trying to ascertain the cause of fire in the vehicle.

Police are yet to share details of the man who died.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 15:41 IST