Man convicted of killing woman who rejected his marriage offer

A man who murdered a woman because she repeatedly refused to marry him was convicted by a city court last week. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Kusumpur Pahadi, had murdered Anita in a wooded area near Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj on January 12, 2012.

The court while convicting Rajesh said, “This is a peculiar story depicting the dark side of emotions where obsession took over love and led to brutal murder of a young girl Anita…”

The court will decide on the quantum of punishment after hearing the arguments on March 5 (Tuesday).

Rajesh was troubling Anita for quite some time and was “desperate” to marry her, noted the court. On January 12, 2012, when Anita was on her way to work at the Ambience Mall with her sister, Kavita, Rajesh followed them with a cricket stump and sought her mobile number.

“Continuous reluctance on the part of deceased to share her phone number, enraged the accused and out of desperation, he brutally murdered Anita by slitting her neck with knife and hitting on her head by a cricket wicket….” observed the court.

Rajesh used the same stump to attack Kavita on the head. Kavita survived but her sister Anita succumbed to her injury on the spot. Kavita became the main witness in the case and testified against Rajesh.

One day prior to the incident, at about 8 pm, Rajesh visited Anita’s house after she returned from her work and sought her mobile number and also insisted her to marry him. Anita and her parents declined. He came to Anita’s house, again, the same night. This time with his father, but his father took him back after pacifying him.

On the morning of the fateful day, at about 7 am, Rajesh visited Anita again and left with a threat ‘sabko laal kar dunga’ (would kill you all).

The additional sessions judge Sunena Sharma observed, “The aforementioned version of said witnesses establishes the fact that the accused became desperate and revengeful after the deceased turned down his request for marriage and also declined to give her mobile number.”

“...The prosecution has successfully established on record that motive of offence was to take revenge from the deceased and her family,” said the court, holding Rajesh guilty under section 302 ( murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 01:27 IST