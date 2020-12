Man dies after being hit on head with tabla in Delhi’s RK Puram

delhi

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:30 IST

A man who worked as a “granthi” at a gurdwara in RK Puram was killed allegedly over a petty issue while performing “kirtan”, police said on Saturday.

Both the deceased, Ravinder Singh, and the accused, Darshan Singh, worked at the gurdwara, they said.

On Friday morning, while performing kirtan, they got into quarrel over some petty issue, and Darshan Singh hit Ravinder Singh on the head with a tabla, the police said.

The accused also hit Ravinder Singh’s wife, Maninder Kaur, who tried to stop the fight, a senior police officer said.

Ravinder Singh succumbed to injuries at the Safdarjung hospital on Saturday, while the condition of his wife is stated to be stable, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said a case has been registered, and efforts are being made to nab the accused, who is at large.