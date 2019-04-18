Man held for raping 13-year-old niece in Delhi

The police have arrested a 50-year-old man for raping his 13-year-old niece in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh. Police said the girl herself filed a complaint, acting on which the police got her examined medically. The medical test has confirmed rape, the police said.

A police officer, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said the girl reached the local police station on Tuesday evening and told the staff at the reception that her uncle had been repeatedly raping her for the past one year. She told the staff that after her parents passed away, she had been living with her uncle and aunt since she was six months old.

“The policeman then alerted women staff at the station. We called an NGO and the girl’s statement was recorded. She was taken for a medical examination and the sexual assault was confirmed,” the officer said.

“The girl did not say anything about her aunt. However, we are questioning her and the couple’s neighbours. We have also arranged a counsellor for the girl,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse confirmed the case and the arrest but did not offer a comment.

Police said that the girl has studied up to primary school but dropped out two years ago.

