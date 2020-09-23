Man opens fire at ex-girlfriend’s house in Sarita Vihar to threaten her, arrested

delhi

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:44 IST

A 27-year-old man allegedly barged into his ex-girlfriend’s house in Sarita Vihar on Monday, opened fire and threatened to kill her and her family members if she married someone else, police said.

The man, identified as Sumit Tomar, was arrested on Tuesday and a country made pistol used in the crime recovered from him, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said that late on Monday night, the police received a call regarding firing outside a house at Aali Vihar in Sarita Vihar. The caller, a 24-year-old woman, told the police that she was inside her home with her family members when her ex-boyfriend opened fire at their main gate. Nobody was injured in the firing. Two empty bullet shells were recovered from near the main gate that was partially broken because of the impact of the bullets, said the DCP.

“The woman alleged that the bullets were fired by her ex-boyfriend, Sumit Tomar, who had been stalking, sexually harassing and threatening her.

A case of act endangering the life of others, stalking, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was registered at the Sarita Vihar police station and teams were formed to nab Tomar,” said DCP Meena.

During the probe, a police officer said, the woman told investigators in her statement that she had been in a relationship with Tomar for nearly a decade. They wanted to marry each other but because of certain reasons the wedding had to be called off.

“Then after Tomar’s marriage with someone else around two years ago, the woman started ignoring him, which infuriated him. Tomar wanted her to continue their relationship but she did not want to ruin his married life and her future as well,” said the officer.

About two months ago, the woman’s wedding was fixed with someone and Tomar learnt about it. He began stalking and pressuring her to change her decision, but she was not ready to do so. Her refusal irked Tomar and to intimidate her and her family members, he purchased a country made pistol from an arms dealer in Uttar Pradesh last month. On Monday, he fired outside the woman’s house, threatened her and her family members before fleeing the incident spot.

“We raided Tomar’s home and hideouts but found him missing. On Tuesday, the teams caught him after receiving information that he was hiding in the forested area of Aali Vihar,” added the officer.