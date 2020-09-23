e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Man opens fire at ex-girlfriend’s house in Sarita Vihar to threaten her, arrested

Man opens fire at ex-girlfriend’s house in Sarita Vihar to threaten her, arrested

The man, identified as Sumit Tomar, was arrested on Tuesday and a country made pistol used in the crime recovered from him, police said.

delhi Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A case of act endangering the life of others, stalking, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was registered at the Sarita Vihar police station and teams were formed to nab Tomar,” said DCP Meena.
A case of act endangering the life of others, stalking, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was registered at the Sarita Vihar police station and teams were formed to nab Tomar,” said DCP Meena.(REUTERS (Representative Image))
         

A 27-year-old man allegedly barged into his ex-girlfriend’s house in Sarita Vihar on Monday, opened fire and threatened to kill her and her family members if she married someone else, police said.

The man, identified as Sumit Tomar, was arrested on Tuesday and a country made pistol used in the crime recovered from him, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said that late on Monday night, the police received a call regarding firing outside a house at Aali Vihar in Sarita Vihar. The caller, a 24-year-old woman, told the police that she was inside her home with her family members when her ex-boyfriend opened fire at their main gate. Nobody was injured in the firing. Two empty bullet shells were recovered from near the main gate that was partially broken because of the impact of the bullets, said the DCP.

“The woman alleged that the bullets were fired by her ex-boyfriend, Sumit Tomar, who had been stalking, sexually harassing and threatening her.

A case of act endangering the life of others, stalking, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was registered at the Sarita Vihar police station and teams were formed to nab Tomar,” said DCP Meena.

During the probe, a police officer said, the woman told investigators in her statement that she had been in a relationship with Tomar for nearly a decade. They wanted to marry each other but because of certain reasons the wedding had to be called off.

“Then after Tomar’s marriage with someone else around two years ago, the woman started ignoring him, which infuriated him. Tomar wanted her to continue their relationship but she did not want to ruin his married life and her future as well,” said the officer.

About two months ago, the woman’s wedding was fixed with someone and Tomar learnt about it. He began stalking and pressuring her to change her decision, but she was not ready to do so. Her refusal irked Tomar and to intimidate her and her family members, he purchased a country made pistol from an arms dealer in Uttar Pradesh last month. On Monday, he fired outside the woman’s house, threatened her and her family members before fleeing the incident spot.

“We raided Tomar’s home and hideouts but found him missing. On Tuesday, the teams caught him after receiving information that he was hiding in the forested area of Aali Vihar,” added the officer.

tags
top news
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In