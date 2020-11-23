e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Man rams car through Safdarjung Tomb gate, he was drunk say police

Man rams car through Safdarjung Tomb gate, he was drunk say police

delhi Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A Maruti Swift car rammed through the main gates of Safdarfjung Tomb early Monday and crashed into a stone information board on the monument’s premises. Police said the driver, a 32-year-old man, was inebriated. No one was injured, senior officers said.

The accident took place around 3am. According to the police, it was reported that a car approaching from Lodhi Road rammed through the main entrance gate of the Sardarjung Tomb. The car was speeding and it further went on to hit the stone information board.

The structure and the car both were damaged. A police team arrived at the spot and identified the driver as Vijay Bahri, a resident of DDA flats in Ram Pur, Delhi. He was found to be inebriated.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said prima facie, it looks like the man lost control of his car as he was drunk. “No one was injured in the accident. The driver was taken to RML hospital but he also didn’t sustain any serious injury. A case has been registered for negligent driving and under sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and under Motor Vehicle Act. There was no damage to the tomb,” Singhal said.

top news
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
‘He’ll not be easy to play’, Gavaskar picks big Indian threat for Aussies
‘He’ll not be easy to play’, Gavaskar picks big Indian threat for Aussies
Zoombombing, WFH: Covid makes Oxford Dictionary expand word of year
Zoombombing, WFH: Covid makes Oxford Dictionary expand word of year
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In