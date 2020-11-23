Man rams car through Safdarjung Tomb gate, he was drunk say police

delhi

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 20:26 IST

A Maruti Swift car rammed through the main gates of Safdarfjung Tomb early Monday and crashed into a stone information board on the monument’s premises. Police said the driver, a 32-year-old man, was inebriated. No one was injured, senior officers said.

The accident took place around 3am. According to the police, it was reported that a car approaching from Lodhi Road rammed through the main entrance gate of the Sardarjung Tomb. The car was speeding and it further went on to hit the stone information board.

The structure and the car both were damaged. A police team arrived at the spot and identified the driver as Vijay Bahri, a resident of DDA flats in Ram Pur, Delhi. He was found to be inebriated.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said prima facie, it looks like the man lost control of his car as he was drunk. “No one was injured in the accident. The driver was taken to RML hospital but he also didn’t sustain any serious injury. A case has been registered for negligent driving and under sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and under Motor Vehicle Act. There was no damage to the tomb,” Singhal said.