Man’s body with head and face crushed found in Delhi’s Haiderpur

The body of an unidentified man with his head and face partially crushed was found in the wooded area near Haiderpur water treatment plant in northwest Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Police said ‘Lekhpal’ and ‘Geeta’ were tattooed in Hindi on the right arm of the man. Except for Rs 40 in cash, no identification documents were found on his person. A case of murder was registered at the Maurya Enclave police station. Police have ruled out the possibility of it being a robbery.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (northwest) AK Lal said the police control room received a call around 9.30am regarding a man’s body lying behind bushes near Haiderpur water treatment plant. The caller was a man living in nearby jhuggi clusters. A police team reached there and cordoned off the area.

“The right side of his face and head were crushed with a stone, which we found near his body. A pair of slippers were found at the crime scene. Prime facie, it appears that the man was killed at the same spot where we found his body,” said the additional DCP.

Police said they are preparing a list of men who have gone missing from the nearby areas and also across the city in the last few days. Details of the man’s physical appearance and his photographs have been uploaded on the zonal integrated police network (Zipnet) and are also being shared with other police stations across Delhi-NCR.

“Our first priority is to identify the man and his killers. Interrogation of the suspects would help us ascertain the motive behind the murder,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 15:42 IST