Man shown getting beaten up in viral video succumbs

delhi Updated: Feb 29, 2020 23:52 IST
A 23-year-old, who was one of the five men caught on a viral video lying injured on the ground as some men — suspected to be policemen — roughed them up and ask them to sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram, has succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, identified only by his first name Faizan, a daily wage earner, had gone to look for his mother when the news of the riots broke. Faizan’s mother was participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the area, said his relatives.

A video later went viral on Tuesday showing an injured Faizan lying on the ground, while being beaten by some alleged policemen.

“He had gone to get our mother back home. A mob was throwing stones and tear gas shells were being fired at the protest site. Faizan with other boys formed a human chain to save the women. The police later caught the boys and beat them up. He was hit badly on the head and his back was all bruised,” said Naeem, 29, Faizan’s brother .

Naeem said Faizan was then taken to the police station where he was kept for more than 24 hours. “We got him back home on Tuesday evening; the police had got him some first-aid . But he kept wailing. We took him to Lok Nayak on Wednesday morning and hours later at round 10pm the doctors declared him dead. What was his fault? He was about to get married in a few months,” Naeem said.

Faizan’s family in northeast Delhi’s Kardampuri was spotted waiting for his body late Saturday afternoon three days after he was hospitalised with multiple injuries.

On being asked about the death of the injured man seen in the video, joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar said, “We are probing the incident.”

