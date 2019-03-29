Man wanted in robbery, murder cases arrested from Delhi’s Rohini

Delhi Police have arrested a 35-year-old man involved in nine criminal cases of murders, attempt to murders and robberies in outer Delhi. A close associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana, he carries a reward of ₹1 lakh on his arrest.

Police identified the man as Monu Bajitpur, a resident of Thakran in Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Kushwah said that on February 1 afternoon, a daylight murder was reported when a man, Vikas Chauhan, was shot dead outside a school in Narela by two men, Sunil and Sukhwinder, and their juvenile associate.

During probe, police found that one wanted criminal, Monu Bajitpur, had planned the murder of Chauhan, who was a member of a rival gang and had made two attempts on his life in the past. “The murder had led to a gang war between the two groups. We received inputs on Tuesday that Bajitpur would visit one of his aides in Sector 16, Rohini,” the DCP said.

Kushwah said, around 5.30 pm, his team spotted Bajitpur. “We waited for his associate to arrive but when he did not, we caught him. A semi-automatic loaded .32 bore pistol was recovered from his possession. Investigation is underway to track the associates of Bajitpur and trace their source of weapon,” he said.

During interrogation, Bajitpur said he was to meet his associate to plan the killing other members of rival gangs. “He said, in 2010 he got into a quarrel with one Manoj near his house. He was arrested in the case after which he came in touch with other criminals. He got in touch with gangsters Kala Asodiaya and Neeraj Bawana, who recruited him in their gang,” the officer said.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 01:50 IST