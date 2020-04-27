Mansara Apartment residents get some freedom after relieved of ‘containment zone’ tag

delhi

It was after nearly a month that residents of Mansara Apartments, in east Delhi’s Vasundhra Enclave, heaved a sigh of relief. Not finding layers of police barricades at their gates was a welcome change.

On March 31, five days after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus, the complex that has around 85 families was declared a containment zone. That was when the Delhi government’s SHIELD protocol kicked in: Sealing with barricades and police at the gate with no entry or exit for residents or outsiders, home quarantine for all residents, isolation and tracing, essentials would be home delivered (at the gate), local sanitisation and door-to-door health checks.

Those involved in essential services were allowed to move but their health too is strictly monitored.

Last Friday, the Delhi government ordered lifting of restrictions after no fresh cases were recorded during the stipulated 28 days since the last positive case was detected.

After staying locked up in their houses, sustaining on home deliveries from local grocery stores, residents finally stepped out on Saturday to purchase essential commodities.

“I went out in the morning to get some milk and vegetables and it felt really nice. We know this freedom has come at a cost, so we are maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and taking all the precautions. This has, however, been a glimmer of hope for all of us in these tough times,” said Shailja Srivastava, a resident of the colony.

The “freedom”, however, is not full as the Capital still is under lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Government officials said they instructed the residents to use their judgment before stepping out.

District magistrate (east), Arun Mishra said, “Though the apartment has been de-contained, we have asked the residents to refrain from moving out frequently to quell any chance of the virus spreading.”

A senior Delhi police officer from the district, said, “We met with the residents’ welfare association (RWA) before the official announcement of de-containment was made. We told them that the situation for them might have eased but the general scenario in the city is still grim. There are some basic things, such as relying on home delivery services and restricting movement of people within the colony, that the residents must continue to follow,”

The RWA released advisories to engage with their members and sought their cooperation in this regard.

Sourabh Mukherjee, president of the RWA, said that they have relaxed the mandatory home delivery of essentials.

“Today people went out to buy groceries and also stepped out for a walk within the society. But all these activities were done keeping social distancing in mind. We have also issued advisory regarding “dos and don’ts” for the residents. We have asked them to not step out unless it’s very important. We will follow all measures to avoid any possibility of the coronavirus disease spreading,” Mukherjee said.

The local grocery shops say they will continue to offer home deliveries to the residents and also to all those nearby.

“We are making nearly 40 to 50 deliveries everyday across all colonies here and all the shop owners selling essential commodities are trying to do our best to ensure that people do not have to step out. We will continue to do so,” said Vishal Agarwal, owner of a grocery store near Dharamshila Narayana Super Specialty Hospital, which is less than a kilometre away from Mansara Apartments.

Arzoo Raj, a resident of Mansara Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave said that there was no fresh case reported from the locality so de-containment was a “required move”.

“It is a welcome move. Regular screening of residents was being conducted ever since the society was declared a containment zone. Therefore no fresh cases appeared. The authorities helped us in getting essential items at our doorsteps. We still will take precautions and avoid going out of the society,” she said.