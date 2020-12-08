Mayors sit on dharna outside Delhi CM’s house

delhi

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:35 IST

Mayors of the three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations on Monday sat on an indefinite dharna outside Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding the release of the civic bodies’ pending dues.

North corporation mayor Jai Prakash, along with his counterparts from the East corporation Nirmal Jain and South corporation Anamika Mithilesh, as well as several councillors sat outside the CM’s house at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, from 10am, demanding the release of outstanding dues to the tune of ₹13,000 crore to the three civic bodies.

“We have been sitting here since the morning but the CM has not granted us an audience even till 9pm. This is not a symbolic protest and we plan to stay here until the CM addresses our concerns. It is a serious matter that the civic bodies are in extreme financial crunch while the Delhi government, which has to release funds totalling ₹13,000 crore to the three corporations (as approved under the state finance commission) is not willing to give us our due,” said Prakash.

He said that all development works in the city have been stopped and corporations are facing a major financial crisis and have not been able to pay the salaries of their employees. “The Delhi government needs to release our funds at any cost. This is our constitutional right and we will take it,” the North Corporation mayor said.

South Corporation mayor Anamika Mithilesh said that the corporations are working tirelessly in the Covid-19 pandemic including doctors, teachers and safai karmcharis, among others. “If the government releases our due funds, it will help us pay off the employees and improve our work efficiency. We will sit on dharna till the time the CM meets us and promises to release our funds,” said Mithilesh.

Meanwhile, to counter the BJP’s protest, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilors also sat outside the CM’s house during the day. The AAP councilors sat on dharna raising counter slogans till late evening.

Prem Kumar Chauhan, AAP’s leader of opposition (LOP) in the South Corporation, said, “The BJP mayors are just playing politics. At the time of the pandemic, they have gathered here in large numbers. The Delhi government has already made it clear that it has released whatever was due to the civic bodies. Instead of sitting on dharna all day, they must work on policies that can help boost the revenue of the civic bodies.”

The AAP in a statement, however, said that it is “unfortunate” that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)is using BJP to pressurise Delhi Police to target the elected government in Delhi.

“It is unfortunate that the MHA is initiating a rebellion in Delhi through the medium of Delhi Police. The MLAs who came to meet Delhi CM during the day were beaten up and sent away, as the BJP proteat was going on. All the CM’s appointments were cancelled because nobody was allowed to meet him,” the statement said.