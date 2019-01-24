Mayur Vihar flyover to ease snarls on Noida link road set to open on January 25

The much-delayed flyover in front of the Mayur Vihar-I metro station on the Noida-Delhi link road, which has missed at least four deadlines since 2015, is finally set to be opened on January 25.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the 800-metre flyover, which will ease the commute between Noida and Akshardham and nearby east Delhi neighbourhoods, the Delhi government said.

This flyover will run parallel to an existing bridge. Traffic congestion is common on the Noida Link Road during peak morning and evening traffic hours. Marshals stop traffic at one location underneath the flyover every few minutes to enable pedestrians to cross the road, obstructing the vehicular flow.

“All construction activities at the flyover are complete and the facility is ready to be thrown open. The CM along with the PWD minister (Satyendar Jain) will inaugurate the flyover at 5 pm on January 25,” Nagendar Sharma, media advisor to the CM, said on Wednesday.

Two senior PWD officials said the flyover would be opened for traffic soon after its inauguration. Last week, the PWD had written to Jain to fix a date for opening the facility.

The flyover will significantly ease vehicular movement on the stretch and give commuters a signal-free ride from Noida Gate to Akshardham, Geeta Colony and ITO.

The estimated cost of the flyover is approximately Rs 50 crore. It is part of the government’s ambitious Barapullah phase-3 project, which aims to connect Mayur Vihar-I with Sarai Kale Khan in south Delhi and is running far behind its schedule due to land acquisition issues.

Construction began in May 2015 and was scheduled to be completed by September 2017. The deadline was pushed to February 2018 but missed target again because the construction of two loops could not be completed.

The deadline was rescheduled to September 2018 and again to December 2018. But construction could be completed only in the first week of January.

“Finishing touches such as installation of street lights, paining of crash barriers and grilles are on. These will be completed before the inauguration date,” a PWD official said.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 14:21 IST