Metro deploys flying squads to ensure commuters keep their masks on inside trains

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:34 IST

With the Delhi Metro resuming full service on nearly all routes on Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started deploying flying squads on all its corridors to ensure that passengers are wearing masks at all times and adhering to social distancing norms put in place to contain the Covid-19 spread.

In a statement issued Friday, the DMRC said the decision to form squads was taken after it was observed that with more lines being thrown open, there were instances of passengers removing their masks after entering trains.

“In view of such cases that were reported on social media, the DMRC has now decided to deploy flying squads across all lines to randomly check for violations and counsel people to follow rules for their own safety and everyone’s else’s,” Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC, said.

Dayal said the squads have been formed with the primary intention of educating passengers on the importance of wearing masks at all times while using the Metro. However, in case a passenger refuses to follow directions even after being cautioned, then the DMRC will be at the liberty to penalise him/her under the Operations and Maintenance Act, 2002 (O&M Act) of the Delhi Metro. The Metro also has a Plan B -- filing FIRs against violators.

On its first day, the flying squad counselled over 150 passengers who were found violating safety protocols and slapped fines of ₹200 each on 92 passengers, under Section 59 of the O&M Act for causing public nuisance. The fines were issued to only those who failed to adhere to directions and continued to break rules even after being counselled.

“Since the Metro services have resumed only recently, we are hopeful that people will soon be well versed with the new rules and help the DMRC run its services without any health risk to any passenger,” Dayal appealed.

The DMRC has also deployed around 1,500 Metro officials and civil defence volunteers to guide commuters and remind them of the new rules. The Delhi Metro had also installed LED screens in stations with high footfall to regularly display safety and precautionary messages.

“As part of its multi-tier strategy, DMRC has not only introduced a new set of announcements, which are being made frequently at stations and on trains, advising public to wear masks throughout the travel, we are also running short films on new travel norms at major Metro stations and on trains that have LED screens,” Dayal said.