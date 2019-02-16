Missing for 15 days, German embassy employee’s body found in Dwarka drain

A 51-year-old data operator at the German Embassy was found dead in Dwarka on Friday afternoon. The police said that the man had gone missing 15 days ago and his body was found lying in a drain.

According to the police, Prem Pal, a resident of Dwarka sector 3, was found dead in a drain in sector 5, not far from his house. Around 11 am, a passerby spotted the body and called the police.

“A police team pulled the body out of the drain. The body was sent to a mortuary. Primary investigations revealed that a missing person’s complaint had been lodged at Chanakyapuri police station for Pal on January 29. His family members said he had left the house on that day to go to German embassy in Chanakyapuri, but did not return. Since then, the family members said his phone was switched off,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

The DCP said Pal’s body had no injuries and it is suspected that he may have committed suicide.

No suicide note was recovered from him. Pal’s family members also said that he had developed “suicidal tendencies” and had been disturbed for some time.

“We are yet to question the family members to know the exact reason why Pal had developed suicidal tendencies. Postmortem report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death. We have initiated inquiry under 174 CrPc and the incident is being probed from all possible angles,” the officer said.

Police are also checking Pal’s phone call records to check if he had contacted anyone in the past 15 days.

Police have found that Pal had joined the embassy as a security guard about two years ago but was later given the job of data operator.

Police will also question Pal’s colleagues and friends to find out more about him and possibilities of him committing suicide, an officer said.

