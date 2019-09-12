Model Town MLA gets interim relief in assault case

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:39 IST

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted interim protection from any coercive steps to AAP MLA from Model Town, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, after he sought anticipatory bail in connection to an FIR filed against him by officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also sought a response from the Delhi police on the plea which contended that the MLA was being falsely implicated and that this FIR was in response to the complaints Tripathi had made against the applicant.

“Let notice of the application be issued to the state/concerned SHO returnable on September 13 at 2pm. Till the next date of hearing, no coercive steps be taken against the applicant Akhileshpati Tripathi,” the judge said in his order.

Tripathi had moved to the court seeking pre-arrest bail after an FIR was registered against him.

In his plea, filed through advocate Prashant Manchanda, the AAP MLA from Model Town contended that on September 5 he had gone for an inspection of his constituency where he was informed by local residents that the situation had worsened because of heavy waterlogging and that the drains were also blocked.

Following this, the petition states, Tripathi went to the said area and seeing the state of affairs, he called the complainant, an MCD inspector, who did not answer the call. Following this, Tripathi and the local residents visited the inspector’s office seeking reasons for the waterlogging.

“….when the applicant (Tripathi) reasoned out with the complainant and warned to report his brazen apathy, the latter was impervious and rather threatened the applicant to foist a false case against him,” the plea said.

The petition also contended that with a view to create smokescreen and evade action against him, the MCD inspector called up the workers of the rival parties and other henchmen who allegedly heckled Tripathi.

“The matter is subjudice and we would not comment anything on the matter,” a senor MCD official said on the condition of anonymity.

The matter will now be heard on September 13.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 05:39 IST