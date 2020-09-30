Monsoon retreats from Delhi

delhi

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 14:16 IST

This year’s monsoon season in the Delhi-national capital region (NCR) officially came to an end on Wednesday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

“Changes in low-level wind pattern into north-westerlies, a reduction in moisture content and cessation of rainfall are all indications that the south-west monsoon has further withdrawn from some parts of Rajasthan, the remaining parts of Punjab, the entire western Himalayan region, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi -NCR and some parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP),” said an IMD scientist.

“Usually, the monsoon season lasts between June 1 and September 30,” he added.

“The transition in overall weather conditions and wind direction will predominantly remain north-westerly in Delhi-NCR. The national capital will get relief from day heat soon. The humidity levels have also come down. A slight decrease in maximum and minimum temperature may come into effect from October 5,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, who heads IMD’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC).

The average wind speed will remain around 20 kilometres per hour (kmph), which is likely to keep the air quality in Delhi-NCR in check at least until October 15, following which the wind speed is set to reduce, he added.

The normal date for the complete withdrawal of monsoon from the country is October 15, as per the new onset and retreat dates of the rainy season issued by the IMD authorities in April.

Until last year, the normal date for the commencement and withdrawal of monsoon was September 1 and October 15, respectively.