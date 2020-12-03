More disruptions and diversions -- this time the Delhi-Meerut Expressway

delhi

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:27 IST

The traffic chaos in Delhi, triggered by the continuing border blockade by farmers protesting the new farm laws, worsened on Thursday with more farmers joining the agitation and blocking off another key highway -- the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

One carriageway of the elevated Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NH-24), which connects Delhi to Ghaziabad, was also closed around 10am Thursday, after nearly 600 farmers belonging to Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh sat on the road, blocking the vehicles coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

Since the blockade was sudden, and during the office hours, commuters going towards Delhi from Vasundhara, Vaishali, Indirapuram, Raj Nagar, and Ghaziabad had a harrowing time and were stuck in huge snarls even on the alternative routes suggested to them by the UP Police.

The alternative border points -- Maharajpur, Kaushambi, and Surya Nagar -- are narrow as compared to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and there was bumper-to-bumper traffic at all those points throughout the day.

Naresh Sharma, a resident of Vaishali driving to Delhi’s Nehru Place, said, “Usually it takes me 15-20 minutes to reach Sarai Kale Khan using the expressway. But today, it looks like it will take me more than an hour to reach there. I am stuck at Maharajpur border for nearly 25 minutes because of the slow moving traffic.”

Vijay Joshi, a businessman who was also travelling to Delhi from Ghaziabad, said there was no prior information about the closure of the expressway and not enought police personnel were on roads to guide motorists.

Farmers who had blocked the expressway carriageway said they had left “a 14 feet space” for ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

“Our protest is not aimed at causing inconvenience to the public. We were sitting on the NH-24 service lane since Friday. But since the government is not listening to our demands, we had no choice but to extend our agitation to the expressway and block one carriageway. Our entire effort is to mount pressure on the government,” said Sardar Jagtar Singh Bajwa, a farmer from Uttarakhand. The resulting chaos also slowed down vehicles on Anand Vihar-Ghazipur road and other routes.

The Chilla border (Delhi-Noida Link Road), which was closed for nearly 22 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, remained partially opened Thursday. One carriageway (from Delhi to Noida) remained open, while the opposite carriageway (from Noida to Delhi) was blocked by farmers.

To ensure motorists entering Delhi from Noida do not face inconvenience due to the closure of the arterial road, the police diverted traffic on to the DND Flyway, the Dallupura border, the New Ashok Nagar border, and the Kondli border. Although heavy traffic was witnessed in the morning and evening hours on those routes, the situation was slightly better than what it was on Wednesday.

Commuters said the Delhi traffic police’s Twitter handle was much helpful to make sense of all the disruptons and diversions. Since morning, police kept putting out alerts about closures and also listed alternative routes for travelling between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh cities.

As far as the traffic situation at Singhu and Tikri borders were concerned, both remained shut on Thursday as well. The police closed several border roads and limited vehicular movement on a few others that anyway only see sparse traffic.

The border points fully closed since Wednesday are Jharoda, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari and Sabori.

Until Wednesday, traffic on Jharoda border was being regulated and only the vehicles leaving Delhi were being allowed. But Santosh Meena, DCP (Dwarka), said that since the Rohtak Road -- which is just a few hundred metres from the border point -- has movement of farmers, it was decided to close this border point.

“It would take people only a few minutes to breach this border had we not closed it,” Meena said.

The Jhatikara border allowed only motorcyclists to ply; the DCP said there was information about farmers proceeding towards that side. The other border points closed by the police are mostly located around Singhu and Tikri borders. Many of them were used by farmers in the past three days to enter Delhi despite strong barricades at the two main points.

The protesting farmers have threatened to block more borders if their demands were not met by the government.