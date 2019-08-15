Mother’s birthday missed, sister’s rakhi goes untied

delhi

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:10 IST

His mother’s birthday, and sister’s rakhi. The Srivastava family had much to look forward to until Shubham’s death came and knocked their lives sideways.

“Shubham was my eldest son. My kids had planned to celebrate their mother’s birthday around 12 am on Wednesday. Shubham had planned to take all of us to Murthal. We were all excited,” said Rajendra Srivastava, his father who runs a chemical business.

Shubham had recently learnt driving. “He had promised his sister to take her out on a drive on Raksha Bandhan. He had planned to surprise her by taking her to a shopping mall and buy her a gift. His younger sister and brother are in a state of shock,” the man said.

He also recalled how his son always told him that he wanted to start a business.

“He used to say he would start his own business, much bigger than what I have set up. Keeping his dreams in minds I had recently enrolled him into another coaching of business studies in Patel Nagar. He would be immersed in academics,” the father said.

Jagdish Srivastava, Shubham’s grandfather said that the family has been left shaken with the demise of their eldest son. “They had a lot of hopes from him. He never indulged in anything illegal. So far the police have not arrested the murderers yet. We request the police to conduct a quick probe and bring all the accused behind bars,” he said.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 04:10 IST