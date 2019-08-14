Class 11 student killed in scuffle, friends hurt

delhi

A 19-year-old man was killed during a scuffle in central Delhi’s Prem Nagar on Tuesday night, said police. Two of his friends were also injured in the incident.

Police identified the dead man as Shubham Srivastava, a class 11 student, and the injured as Shubham Gupta (20) and Lokesh Agarwal (21). All are residents of Prem Nagar.

According to police, at around 8pm, Srivastava, who was attending a tuition class, was called by Gupta and Lokesh to Rock Garden in Patel Nagar, which is close to their homes, to meet a group of three persons. Police said that the two groups had an earlier argument and had planned to meet at the spot to resolve the issue.

“It was there that an argument broke out and Srivastava and his friends were assaulted. When they raised an alarm, one man attacked them with a knife. Srivastava was stabbed in his chest. When he collapsed and started bleeding, the suspects fled,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Rajendra Srivastava, the dead man’s father, said that at around 8.30 pm he heard locals talking about the incident. “I rushed to the spot and found Shubham Gupta and Lokesh lying injured. I rushed them to Vallabh Bhai Patel hospital. I had also learnt that some passersby had rushed my son to BL Kapoor hospital. When I reached there I found that he had already died,” said Rajendra, who runs a chemicals business.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) MS Randhawa said police have identified the suspects and are close to arresting them. “Autopsy revealed that he has a stab wound in his chest led to the victim’s death,” Randhawa said.

The DCP said that preliminary investigations have revealed that there were three suspects in the case. “We have identified all of them and efforts to arrest them are underway. They are not residents of the same area. We are not sure if any of them is a juvenile. As per the investigations so far, the victims and attackers are from the same religion,” the officer said.

Randhawa said that the motive behind the murder was not clear as they were yet to question the survivors.

However, Shubham Srivastava’s family members suspected that an argument a day prior to the incident may have led to his death.

Shubham Srivastava’s cousin, who identified himself as Honey, said, “I heard that a woman had come to meet one of Shubham’s friend’s familiy a day before the incident. Shubham was also there at the time. The woman alleged that her daughter was being harassed by my cousin’s friend. My cousin had no direct involvement. He only happened to be there when the two families met on Monday. We are convinced that the woman is behind the murder. Locals have told us that a woman was also present there when he was attacked.”

But police are yet to confirm the allegations. Police said they are scanning CCTV footage of the area where the two families reportedly met on Monday.

Locals allege lack of policing

Local residents of Prem Nagar where Shubham Srivastava and his two friends lived said that this is the fourth murder since January this year. Rajendra Kumar, an ex-serviceman said that in January, a juvenile was stabbed to death by a group of teenagers. “Then in May. We heard that a woman and her toddler son were found dead at her house in Prem Nagar. Later police had arrested one of her relatives. But it is sad to see that despite such incident the area sees no regular police patrolling,” Kumar said.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said that during the night, the area is stormed by gamblers and drug addicts from nearby cluster settlements. “Incidents of thefts are very common. It is also unsafe to step out of the house in the night because the drunkards create nuisance,” he said.

