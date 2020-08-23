e-paper
Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
Man killed partner because she didn't share phone password: Cops

Man killed partner because she didn’t share phone password: Cops

The victim was found dead by her 17-year-old son who returned home on Tuesday evening.

delhi Updated: Aug 23, 2020 15:10 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image for representation.
         

A 35-year-old woman security guard was hammered to death allegedly by her live-in partner in East Delhi’s Vinod Nagar on Tuesday because he found her speaking to someone on phone but she refused to share her phone’s password with him, the Delhi Police said after arresting the suspect on Saturday.

The woman, Mamta Sharma, was found dead with her head smashed after her 17-year-old son returned home on Tuesday evening. A hammer lying near the body was believed to be the murder weapon and her 39-year-old live-in partner, Brahmpal Singh, was the prime suspect as he was allegedly absconding.

On Saturday, the police’s crime branch arrested Singh after receiving a tip-off that he was loitering near Aksharadham Mandir in East Delhi.

Sharma was a private security guard who had separated from her husband three years ago. “The couple’s divorce was yet to be finalised,” said Rakesh Paweriya, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch).

“About two years ago, she met Singh who is a married man with three children. He has worked odd jobs, but primarily earned his living by renting out his building in East Delhi’s Khichripur,” said the DCP.

“They entered in a relationship soon after they met, and two months ago, they began living together in a two-bedroom rented flat in West Vinod Nagar,” said the officer.

Sharma’s older son stayed with them while her younger, 14-year-old son, lived with a relative.

“Of late, Sharma wanted to end their relationship due to the constant bickering by Singh’s wife and his family,” the officer said.

While Singh wanted to continue living with Sharma, he suspected her of talking to someone else, the officer said, quoting the arrested man. “She would refuse to share her mobile phone’s password, which made him further suspicious of her,” said DCP Paweriya.

On Tuesday evening, Sharma’s son was out to bring dinner from a restaurant when Singh allegedly found her speaking over the phone, said the DCP. When she refused to answer him and then refused to share her phone’s password yet again, he allegedly picked up a hammer and bludgeoned her to death before fleeing the crime spot.

