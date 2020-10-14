Need mass movement to popularise solar power in capital, says Kejriwal

delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said solar energy should be transformed into a “mass movement” in the national capital for more households to embrace the green form of electricity.

Kejriwal was speaking at the inauguration of a 218 kWp solar power plant at Lady Irwin College, the biggest such plant at any college under Delhi University.

The chief minister said the Delhi government has formulated two major policies for solar energy usage in the city. These include the Mukhya Mantri Solar Power Yojana, under which installation of solar power plant in residential and commercial properties is incentivised; and the Mukya Mantri Kisan Aay Badhotri Solar Yojana, which involves increasing the income of farmers by three to four times by installing elevated solar plants on their farms.

“Under our scheme, residents, resident associations, or any entity which is installing solar power panels, does not have to spend any capital cost; in fact, they will save money on power bills as well. They will be able to save lakhs by just giving their rooftops and completing/signing some documentation. But, this still needs a push and scaling up further would be possible only if we turn solar energy into a mass movement in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Oakridge Energy, a leading rooftop developer in India, which has fully financed, developed and commissioned the solar project at Lady Irwin College, said the 218 kWp solar power plant will generate 3.05 lakh units of power each year resulting in a reduction in carbon emissions of approximately 274 tonnes a year -- equivalent to the effect of planting of 13,500 trees.

According to the government, in the last four years, around 206 Delhi government schools have been solarised. Rooftop solar power plants have been set up on more than 15 DU colleges and at all major technical institutions, medical colleges, polytechnics, government engineering colleges and other educational institutions. Some prominent institutions that set up solar plants are Delhi Technological University, Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women. Even the jails of Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli have been solarised, a senior power official said.