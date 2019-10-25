e-paper
Nigerian man, who acted in Hindi movies, held at Delhi’s IGI airport for overstaying in India

CISF officials contacted immigration and central intelligence agencies who confirmed that the Nigerian man’s visa had expired in 2011.

delhi Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Nigerian man was intercepted at the Delhi airport after security personnel found him roaming suspiciously in the terminal area.
The Nigerian man was intercepted at the Delhi airport after security personnel found him roaming suspiciously in the terminal area.(HT File )
         

A Nigerian ‘celebrity’ who also acted in some Bollywood movies was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Thursday for allegedly overstaying in the country, officials said.

They said Olamilekan M Akanbi Ojora was intercepted around 4 am at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after security personnel found him roaming suspiciously in the terminal area.

The man had a ticket to Goa on a Vistara airlines flight and when he was questioned, he divulged that his visa had expired, they said.

CISF officials later contacted immigration and central intelligence agencies who confirmed that the Nigerian man’s visa had expired in 2011, officials said.

“The man enjoys a celebrity status in his country and has also acted in some Hindi movies. He was living in India illegally,” a senior CISF officer said.

He has been handed over to intelligence bureau sleuths for further probe, he said.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 08:15 IST

