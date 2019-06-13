No stay on St Stephen’s interviews: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the interview process for Christian students to St Stephen’s college scheduled to begin next week.

The court was hearing a petition filed by three teachers of the college against the inclusion of a member of the institution’s Supreme Council in the interview panel.

The court said it did not consider it appropriate to stay the interview process.

“I am not inclined to grant the stay.... I do not consider it appropriate to stay the interview process. They are seeking to maintain their institution as they want it to be,” Justice Anu Malhotra said.

The three teacher representatives of the college’s governing body -- N P Ashley, Abhishek Singh and Nandita Narain -- have challenged the decision to include the member taken by the Supreme Council at its meeting on March 12.

The teachers, represented in the court by advocate Sunil Mathew, said it was decided at the meeting to have an additional Christian member nominated by the Supreme Council or the governing body to be part of the interview panel in respect of admission of Christian students in all subjects.

The Supreme Council is higher in authority than the governing body of the college comprising members from the Church of North India and also those nominated by it.

The teachers contended that the “interference” of the church in the admission process was against the norms of the college.

Reacting to the development, Narain said that the petitioners will now discuss the future course of action. “The court did not dismiss our petition. It has just denied giving us a stay right now. The petitioners are going to discuss it and we are not going to leave it here,” she said.

Despite several attempts Supreme Council Chairperson Warris K Masih could not be reached for a comment. College Principal John Varghese refused to comment on the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

