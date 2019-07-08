North corporation plans PG course at Hindu Rao Hospital medical college

The North Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning to start postgraduation courses at its medical college Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj, from 2020-21.

Presently, only two MD (Masters in Medicine) courses have been proposed — Community Medicine and Pathology -- with a one-time expenditure of Rs 34 lakh towards creation of fixed assets like faculty rooms, furniture and library, among others.

An additional recurring expenditure of Rs 1 crore will occur annually towards the salaries of the professors, said officials.

A letter of consent for affiliation, after due inspections, has already been received from the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), and an in-principal approval has been obtained from the commissioner to start the PG courses, officials added. A proposal to this effect was presented at the north corporation Standing Committee meeting last week.

“As per the Medical Council of India (MCI) notification of 2018, it is incumbent upon medical colleges to start post graduation medical education courses within three years of grant of recognition by MCI. Failure to do this will entail withdrawal of recognition to run even MBBS courses,” a north body official said.

“Since we have been running MBBS courses at Hindu Rao Hospital since 2013 and our first batch of 50 students passed recently, we will have to start the PG courses soon enough as well,” he explained.

The north corporation is the only civic body in Delhi that is running a medical college. It has six major hospitals: The multi-specialty Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj, Balak Ram Hospital in Timarpur, Kasturba Maternity Hospital near Jama Masjid, the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIMPT) in GTB Nagar, Girdhar Lal Maternity Hospital near Ajmeri Gate and Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases (MVID) Hospital in Kingsway Camp. Hindu Rao is the only hospital where the corporation has a medical college as well.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 04:09 IST