Not stopping kids playing in park: Defence Colony RWA

The Defence Colony Welfare Association (DCWA) has denied allegations that it is creating flower beds in a park in the neighbourhood to stop children from playing.

The association also sought modification of a previous order of the Delhi High Court, directing it not to undertake any construction that may prevent the children from indulging in any sporting activities in the park.

In an application filed in the high court, DCWA said it had not violated any order of the court as alleged by the petitioner.

The application comes on a pending plea that wanted Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav Park in block –D of Defence Colony to be designated as a children’s park.

The court, however, did not entertain the application and posted the matter for further hearing on August 7.

The association said any allegation of non-compliance of the order passed on February 8, 2019 is baseless, untenable and incorrect. It said any allegation made by the petitioner is just eyewash to obtain favourable orders.

On February 8, the court had cautioned DCWA not to make flower beds or do any such thing that restrained the children from playing in the park. This order was preceded by another order on October 3, when the court had passed similar directions.

The association said in its plea it was a matter of fact that it had never restrained or stopped the children from playing any sport, except football and cricket. It said the matter in question is about “ornamental parks”, which are being developed to maintain the green cover.

The DCWA referred to guidelines and rules of the Central Information Commission (CIC), which said children cannot play at an ornamental park.

It said the pictures showing the flower beds, submitted to the court, pertain to one part of the park. The association said they did not plant the flower beds, which have grown themselves.

It sought that the court’s earlier orders be modified and it be allowed to maintain the park, which is not being done because of the stay on the maintenance of the park.

But the court did not entertain the application and fixed the matter for August 7.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 05:10 IST