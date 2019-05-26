Not wanting to return money, 2 murder lender

The Delhi police on Friday arrested a ragpicker and a scrap dealer who had allegedly cut a man’s throat and stabbed him multiple times in outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy on Wednesday after failing to pay back Rs 20,000 which one of them had borrowed from him.

The two arrested men are 35-year-old Sheikh Ramjan, a resident of Rajeev Nagar in Bhaslwa Dairy and Sheikh Rahim Anwar (28) from Swami Shardhanand Colony.

While Ramjan is a junk dealer, Anwar is a ragpicker, police said.

According to the police, the victim, Mohammad Mukeem (28), a resident of Swami Shardhanand Colony in Bhalswa Dairy, had lent money to Sheikh Ramjan.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said they received a call around 1.15pm about a man found dead a landfill site.

“We found a blood-drenched body with multiple stab wounds on its face, chest and neck. We identified the deceased and found that he has criminal cases like arms act and theft registered against him,” Sharma said.

The DCP said that the primary probe in the case revealed that Mukeem had lent about Rs 20,000 to Sheikh Ramjan.

“Technical surveillance and questioning of locals revealed that minutes before he was found murdered, Mukeem was spotted with Ramjan and his friend Sheikh Rahim Anwar,” he said.

“Our teams arrested the two men. Initially, the two men denied having met Mukeen that day but once they were

confronted with facts, they admitted to have killed Mukeem,” Sharma said.

“They said Mukeem had been asking Ramjan to return the money following which they recently had a fight. Mukeem had threatened them,” the police officer added.

The DCP said the duo told them that on Wednesday, when they spotted Mukeem at a secluded stretch near a landfill site in Bhalswa Dairy, they stabbed him in the throat.

“They said they stabbed him multiple times and then fled. We recovered Mukeem’s blood-stained clothes and the dagger with which he was killed,” the officer said.

None of them have previous criminal involvements

First Published: May 26, 2019 03:15 IST