Now, liquor licence for clubs at all residential complexes in Gurgaon

The Haryana excise department has introduced new liquor licence norms for residential condominiums that want to obtain liquor permits for their clubs.

Condominiums with functional clubs can now apply for liquor licence and can even get multiple additional licences for separate residential towers.

A new licence in the form of L 12C for a residential condominium (a gated residential community having multiple units) has been proposed.

The main bar will be equivalent to the pub/bar licence and any additional mini-club within the condominium will get a licence after paying 20% of the licence fees of the main bar, the policy says.

But there is a rider. Only residents of condominium or their guests be allowed to utilise the facility.

A few resident welfare association (RWA) members had written to state excise officials in January this year demanding separate licences for clubs in condominiums.

A study was then conducted, after which the Gurgaon deputy and excise taxation commissioner submitted a detailed report.

“We were asked to study the request of senior officials after which we visited various residential complexes. Many residential complexes in the city have clubs and liquor licences have already been issued to them. But that was only for the bigger complexes. Now, even a small complex can apply,” said HC Dahiya, deputy excise and taxation commissioner, Gurgaon.

The security deposit for the new liquor licence will be Rs 5 lakh annually.

The licence fees has been set at Rs 15 lakh annually and each additional point will pay Rs 3 lakh, which is 20% of the total fee.

“Each additional licence apart from the main liquor licence will cost Rs 3 lakh. Excise officials will visit and submit the report of the residential complex who apply for such licences,” said Sneh Lata Yadav, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (east).

The new licence policy is likely to reduce the dependence of residents on restaurants and pubs in DLF Cyber Hub, Golf Course road and Sector 29 market.

“If the condominiums have their own place, then people will prefer drinking in-house instead of going out. A resident can call guests at their condominium bars,” said Amit Jindal, RWA president Vipul Greens, Sohna Road.

These bars/pubs will not run for profit.