Nursery, KG, class 1 admissions for EWS/DG, disabled groups to open Jan 25

delhi

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:08 IST

The admission process for the economically weaker section (EWS)/ disadvantaged groups (DG) category and children with disabilities to entry-level classes—nursery, kindergarten and class 1— in around 1,700 private schools for the next academic session will begin from January 25, 10 days later than last year.

Officials said the delay was because the model code of conduct.

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a circular for admission to 25% reserved, entry-level seats available in private, unaided and recognised schools of Delhi. Centralised forms will be available on the DoE website from January 25. The last date of submission is February 24. The first draw of lots for children under EWS/DG and disability categories is scheduled to take place on February 29.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, 25% of all seats in entry-level classes—nursery, KG and class 1—in all private schools are to be reserved for the EWS category. Three per cent seats within this 25% are reserved for children with disabilities, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

As per the DoE notification, families with an annual income of less than ₹1lakh can apply under the EWS category. Requisite income certificate, issued by the revenue department of GNCT of Delhi, will be required.

Under the DG category, those from Schedule Castes (SC), Schedule Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) can apply along with orphans, transgender children and those living with or affected by HIV.

The upper-age limit fixed by the DoE last year will remain in place. The DoE had fixed an upper age limit of 5, 6 and 7 years, as on March 31, 2020, for admission in nursery, KG and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4 and 5 years, as on March 31, 2020, respectively.

Children seeking admission under the EWS/DG and disability categories are given one year age relaxation over those from the general category.

For children with disabilities, the upper age limit for applying in all three entry-level classes is 9 years as on March 31, 2020. The minimum age for admission to these classes is same as that of EWS and DG categories. The applicant Disability Category must have a disability certificate issued by a government hospital as mentioned in assessment guidelines, under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Like last year, around 380 municipal schools have been included in the computerized online admission system for entry-level classes for which separate notifications will be issued by all the MCDs—north, east and south.

Ekramul Haque of NGO Mission Taleem said parents seeking admission under the EWS/DG and disability categories should keep their login password saved. “For the online admission process one has create a login ID using cellphone numbers. Parents generally misplace that password, due to which they are not being able to produce the hard copy of the form at the time of the admission.”