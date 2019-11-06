Odd-even drive in Delhi: Things to keep in mind before you step out

delhi

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:52 IST

The third edition of the odd-even road rationing scheme began on Monday and enforcement agencies have prosecuted over 830 violators so far.

While the traffic police went easy on the first day of the drive, they are now intensifying the crackdown. The fine for violations is ₹4000—double of what it was in the two earlier drives in 2016.

The odd-even rule is an emergency measure to control air pollution in the city by means of restricting the use of private vehicles. As per the rule on Wednesday (November 6), only even numbered vehicles (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will be allowed on city roads. On odd dates, only vehicles having registration numbers ending with 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 will be allowed.

While the rule will be effective till November 15, here are a few things you need to be keep in mind:

1. Can I be challaned multiple times in a day?

No. The challan can be issued only once in a day to a violator.

2. What if I do not have Rs 4,000 at the time my challan is being issued?

The offence of violating the odd-even rule is a compoundable one, which gives the violator an option to pay the penalty on the spot and settle the case. However, there is always an option to not pay the penalty on the spot. In such a scenario, just tell the traffic police you want a court challan to be issued. You’ll have to clear the case in a city court thereafter.

3. I have to drop my children to school. Will I be stopped on my way back from the school?

The rule exempts cars having children in school uniform. So, if you have dropped your children and are returning, you may or may not be stopped by the law enforcers. This is because such cars are being allowed only on “trust basis”. The police will keep in mind the timings when schools open and close in Delhi.

4. I have to drive a patient to and from the hospital. Will I be allowed?

There is no clear rule on this. Such vehicles will also be exempted based on trust.

5. Who are exempted?

-Private car driven by a woman and a car driven by a woman with all women passengers won’t be fined.

-Vehicles driven by a woman and carrying a child of up to 12 years is exempted too.

-Other vehicles that won’t be penalized are those carrying children in school uniform, driven by or carrying differently abled person

- Two wheelers

6. I have a CNG car with a sticker, will I be exempted?

No, CNG private cars with or without the stickers are not exempted this time. Such cars too will have to follow the odd-even rule.

7. If we pool a private car, will we be exempted?

No. Car pooling is good, but such cars too will have to follow the odd-even drive.

8. Will I get cabs during the drive?

Yes. Cabs, autos, buses and all commercial vehicles are allowed to ply during the drive. They are exempted.

My car is not registered in Delhi, will I still have to follow the rule?

Yes. The odd-even drive is applicable even on private cars registered in other states entering Delhi.