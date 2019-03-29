On second day to work, man run over by cluster bus in Ghazipur

A man riding a motorcycle on the second day of his new job was killed after being hit by a cluster bus in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Tuesday.

Arun Kumar, 27, was killed on the spot after the orange cluster bus hit his motorcycle from the side, causing him to fall under the wheel of the bus, said a senior police officer. Kumar had got married 23 days ago.

The bus driver, 53-year-old Devendra Singh, was caught by the public and restrained inside the bus until a police team arrived and took him away. “He has been booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving,” said the officer.

Kumar lived with his family in east Delhi’s Ghazipur. “He got married on March 3 and began working with a private firm in Okhla on Monday. It was a double happiness for our family,” said Kumar’s relative, Rajeev.

The mishap occurred near the Ghazipur crematorium while Kumar was riding to work around 4 pm on Tuesday. By the time police arrived, he was already dead and his body was moved to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital crematorium.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 01:53 IST